Samantha Prabhu's Shaakuntalam Theatrical Release Date Locked

Samantha Prabhu has not had a film release in a long time. Samantha last appeared in the Tamil film—Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film failed miserably at the box office. She is now all set to return to screens to woo us all with her upcoming film Shaakuntalam.

The makers of the movie have officially made an announcement that the film will be releasing on November 4, 2022. Samantha's Shaakuntalam has generated much hype among the audience. The makers are going to begin the massive promotions for the film soon.

This is the first pan India movie of Samantha Prabhu to release in multiple languages. The film has been written and directed by Gunasekhar. Shaakuntalam is produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

