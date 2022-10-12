Samantha Prabhu's New Cryptic Post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular and gorgeous stars we have seen in Tollywood. Samantha has been slaying the movie scene since her debut film Ye Maya Chesave. The actress has never looked back after her debut. She is going great guns on the professional front.

However, over the last three months, Samantha has been staying away from social media. Last month, Samantha also reportedly went to the US for medical treatment. For the past few days, Samantha seems to be back in action. She has become active on social media, sharing some cryptic messages on her Instagram.

Last time, it was a pic of dog poop and this time it's a T shirt. Samantha's latest post about Samantha is a picture of a tee which has a strong quote that goes "YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE”.

Check out the post.

Is Samantha telling someone that she is there for her/him. Has Samantha fallen in love with again? The love emoji at the end of her post has set tongues wagging on social media. Only time will reveal the answers to whether Samantha is seeing someone or not.

On the professional front, Samantha will next be seen in Kushi. The film is headlined by Vijay Deverakonda. Kushi will hit the big screens on December 23, 2022. Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers.