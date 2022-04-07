Samantha Posts Chaitanya's Pic on Instagram First Time After Divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have acted together in a couple of films in Tollywood. Both of them for the first time acted together in the movie, Ye Maya Chesave, and later worked for many movies. We all know that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha got married in 2017 in an extravagant manner. After staying together for more than four years, they got separated. Both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya took to their social media and announced their separation news. The couple filed for a divorce by mutual consent and legal proceedings are going on.

After announcing the separation, Samantha removed all her photos with Naga Chaitanya from her Instagram. She didn't even speak anything about Chay. But after many days, for the first time, Samantha shared the poster of Majili on her Instagram Stories as the film was completed three years of its release on April 5th. In the photos, one could see two small photos of Naga Chaitanya with Samantha and Divyansha Kaushik. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "#3Yearsformajili". Here is the post.

Majili, a romantic sports film directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens Production. Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Divyansha Kaushik acted in the lead roles, with Subbaraju, Rao Ramesh, and Atul Kulkarni in the supporting roles. Majili marks Chay and Sam's fourth collaboration after Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam, and Autonagar Surya and their first collaboration after their marriage. Majili was released on 5 April 2019 and received a positive response from the audience and critics.

