Samantha To Portray A Negative Role?

Samantha Akkineni is all set to make her digital debut with the second season of The Family Man, an Amazon Prime original. According to the sources, Samantha dubbed for her role and is looking forward to releasing the film. Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in the role of Srikant Tiwari, a family man working as a senior analyst in the TASC force. In an interview, Samantha said that, "I have loved Raj and DK's work and given the global reach and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn't have asked for better partners."

The latest we hear is that Samantha is all set to portray a negative role. If reports are to be believed that one of the young and talented directors has approached Samantha with a powerful script. It is learned that Samantha has given a green signal to the film. Sources state that the film will be made in Telugu along with Tamil. More details about Samantha’s new project are yet to be known.

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in ‘Jaanu’ alongside Sharwanand which was an official remake of Tamil hit 96. Samantha starrer ‘Jaanu’ turned out to be a huge disaster at the box office. Watch this space for more updates.