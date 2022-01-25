Samantha Performing One More Item Song in This Movie

Samantha is one of the most popular and successful actors in the current times in Tollywood. Samantha has delivered spellbinding performances on the silver screen in several movies. Recently, Samantha also performed a special song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa-The Rise. The song has become a rage. After super success to Samantha's Oo Anatava, we hear she has now been offered another chance from Telugu filmmakers.

Reports are doing the rounds that Samantha has been approached to perform a peppy number in Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movie 'Liger'. There's no confirmation on whether Samantha has agreed to do the song or not.

Liger is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The film is jointly produced by Puri Connects and Dharma productions. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey will appear in the lead roles. Liger is slated for release in theatres on August 22, 2022.

Also Read: Former Bigg Boss Contestant Rejects Nagarjuna's Offer?