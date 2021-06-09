Samantha Paid More Than Manoj Bajpai For Family Man 2?

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most sought-after actresses in Tollywood. There are several filmmakers who are willing to shell out any amount to rope in Samantha for their project. Recently, the South actress made her digital debut with the much-loved and talked about web series ‘The Family Man-2’.

The show has received positive response from all quarters. Samantha has yet again proved that she can pull off any role easily.

Audience and fans are going gaga over Samantha’s performance in the series. The buzz on social media doing the rounds is about Samantha’s remuneration. Speculations are rife thatbshe charged Rs 4 Crores as remuneration to work in the series. When it comes to Telugu movies, Samantha’s pay cheque is said to be somewhere between Rs 2.5 to 3 crores. Looks like her talent has ensured she got paid more for the web series.

Meanwhile, Samantha will next be seen in Shaakuntalam, which is being directed by Gunasekhar. The film is co-produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively