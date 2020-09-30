Samantha Or Upasana: Who Deserves Best Kodal Award

Samantha Akkineni and Upasana Konidela share a good rapport with each other. Both of them stay active on social media and never steps back to share some of the interesting videos with the fans. Recently, Samantha has stepped into urban farming. She is posting the videos on her Instagram account and is urging the fans to follow urban farming and is sharing tips on how to grow some veggies in their backyard. Upasana shares her thoughts through her Youtube channel.

Recently, Upasana Konidela shared a video on her YouTube channel in which one could see Samantha cooking the dish ‘Thakkali Sadam’ along with Upasana. The mega bahu captioned the video as, "Spice up URlife with Sam". She also called Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the new healthy master chef. The conversation between Sam and Upsi is so cool. Without giving a miss, check out the video here.

The fans of Samantha and Upasana loved the video and the comments section is filled with compliments. The daughter in law of Chiru sang praises for Samantha for her culinary skills and said that Naga Chaitanya is very lucky. They concluded the video by complimenting each other. Upasana said that the best daughter-in-law award goes to Samantha Akkineni but Samantha disagrees with it. The video of Samantha and Upasana went viral on social media and it has become a hot topic amongst Mega and Akkineni fans.

On the professional front, Samantha hasn’t announced any project after ‘Jannu’. According to the reports, Samantha has been reading the scripts and will announce her next project soon. Watch this space for more updates.