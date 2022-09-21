Samantha Opts Out of Pushpa 2?

Allu Arjun's forthcoming film Pushpa-The Rule has been in the news since its inception. The film has generated much buzz among the audience even before it went on floors. People are desperately waiting to know Bunny's Pushpa 2 will go on floors.

Looks like Sukumar is busy finalizing the cast and crew for Pushpa 2. According to reports, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is likely to be seen in Pushpa 2. Yes, what you read is right. She is all set to shake a leg with Bunny in Pushpa 2.

Earlier, it was Samantha who performed a special number in Pushpa's The Rise. Samantha's song was titled Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava and it became a rage amongst music lovers.

The special song in Pushpa prequel became an instant hit. Sukumar wants to repeat the same magic in Pushpa 2. Samantha is not available for Pushpa 2 as she left for USA for treatment. Samantha is believed to have kept all her films on hold for the next couple of months citing health issues.

Malaika Arora might replace Samantha in Pushpa 2. Before jumping to a conclusion, let's wait for an official confirmation from the makers' end.

Back to Pushpa, The film will be directed by Sukumar. The leading production house Mythri Movie Makers will be producing Pushpa 2. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

Also Read; BBT6: Inaya Dominating Housemates, Say Netizens

