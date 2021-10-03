Samantha Officially Changes Her Profile Name, Check Her New Handle

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, one of the most adorable couples in Tollywood have announced their separation. Samantha shared a post that reads, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during the difficult times and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support." Even Chay also shared the news on his social media handles.

Now, the news is that Samantha has changed her name on her social media handles to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Now, the hashtag is trending on Twitter. The rumours of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya going to end their relationship started when Sam changed her name on her social media handles from Samantha Akkineni to the alphabet 'S'. She dropped the Akkineni surname. After the marriage, Samantha Ruth Prabhu changed her name to Samantha Akkineni. Now, she is back to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

One more piece of news is that Samantha has reportedly rejected to take Rs.200 crore as alimony after the divorce. It is said that she is self made and doesn't want a single penny from the Akkineni family.

See how netizens are reacting to the news.

