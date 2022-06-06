Samantha, Not Nayanthara Was First Choice to Play Female Lead in SRK's Jawan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the multi-talented stars in Tollywood. She has a couple of films in her kitty, including Yashoda and Shakuntalam, among others. Have you heard about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's new film, Jawan? It is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film will star Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in the lead roles.

If reports are to be believed, Samantha was the first choice for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Samantha was approached for the film in 2019, but she opted out for various reasons.

During a recent media interaction, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages and geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is just the tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come."