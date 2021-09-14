Samantha In Most Popular Actors In India Audience Equity Research

Is there any need to give an introduction about Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Obviously, a big No. She is one of the most talented stars in the south Indian film industry. She loves to experiment with her roles and never steps back to do some creative stuff. We all know that she is an avid social media user and shares what's going on in her life. Recently, the 'Oh Baby' actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos and videos. The first pic is Samantha in a monochrome look. In the thrid slide, one could see Samantha Akkineni as one of the most popular actors in India and it is based on audience equity research conducted between June to August 2021. Samantha also shared the pics of Hash and her new pet, Saasha. Here is the post made by Samantha.

On the work front, Samantha completed the shooting of her two movies, Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar and financed by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The movie is based on the Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. Samantha Akkineni will be seen in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a Tamil movie written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and jointly bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara and Lalit Kumar under the banners of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni will be seen in the lead roles.