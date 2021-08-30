Samantha Missing in Nagarjuna Birthday Party, Sparks Divorce Rumours Yet Again!

Samantha made her debut in 2010 with Ye Maaya Chesave, where she was paired opposite Nag Chaitanya. In one of the interviews, Samantha mentioned that she fell in love with Chaitanya on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave. They both had a dream wedding at Goa in 2017.

However, of late, speculations are doing the rounds that all is not well in Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's paradise. Samantha too has been posting some odd pictures with cryptic quotations on her Instagram which is adding fuel to the rumors. Yesterday, it was Nagarjuna's birthday, and industry colleagues sent out their thoughtful messages to him.

Samantha also wished them through social media claling Nag her 'mama'. However, she did not attend the birthday bash of Nagarjuna which was a lavish affair. Chef Harsha whipped up a feast for Nag and the invitees. Chaitanya and Akhil made it to the celebrations. Nag's birthday pics went viral and people are asking where is Samantha. The actress giving Nag birthday a skip has become the hottest topic of discussion on social media.

Why is Samantha missing from Nagarjuna birthday celebrations at a time when there's so much speculation over her divorce? But a source in the know tells us that Samantha gave Nagarjuna's birthday celebrations a miss as she was busy with her professional commitments. We don't know why Samantha skipped Nagarjuna's birthday but her absence indicates that something is not well with her and Akkineni family members. Naga Chaitanya also looks upset in the picture for some unknown reason.

Their wedding anniversary is next month and hopefully the couple would put to rest all the rumours with their lovey dovery pictures.