Samantha Looking Forward to Eternals

Hollywood film Eternals is releasing in a grand manner in India on November 5th. The film is a 2021 American epic superhero film based on the Marvel Comics race of the same name. Eternals have an ensembling cast of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie under the direction of Chloé Zhao.

According to latest news, many Indian celebrities are extremely excited about Eternals film release. Now, sizzling beauty Samantha shared her excitement about Eternals and the superheroes. She said, "We all loved superheroes Eternals till now and they are back and in a new form. All are great in their own style and I am super excited."

Already movie lovers are showing immense interest to watch Eternals and the tickets are getting booked through online portals as the craze to enjoy Eternals during Diwali is increasing.