Samantha Leaves to US For Skin Treatment?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is staying away from the media for a while. According to reports, Samantha is unwell and she also performed some special pooja at a Secunderabad temple. The latest news we hear is that Samantha has left for US to get her skin treated.

Samantha has reportedly informed the Kushi team that she will not be available for two months. Kushi is headlined by Vijay Deverakonda. The film is being directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame.

On the career front, Samantha has several films lined up for theatrical release. Samantha will be next seen in Yashoda. The film's teaser has piqued the interest of the audience. The film is directed by the filmmaker duo—Hari Shankar and Hareesh Narayan.

Yashoda marks Samantha's first pan-India film, which will release in five languages. Apart from Samantha, the film also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, and Priyanka Sharma among others. The film will be produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies. Mani Sharma will be composing the music for the film.