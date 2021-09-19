Samantha Lashes out At Reporter Over Naga Chaitanya: Deets Inside

Gorgeous actress Samantha is one of the most talented stars in Tollywood. She has worked with all the top stars in Telugu. Over a while now, speculation is rife that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are not staying together and that they are heading for a divorce.

With each passing day, the rumours about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya is spreading like wildfire.

However, both the actors haven’t reacted yet to the rumours. Naga Chaitanya also requested the media not to ask personal questions during Love Story promotions.

The star will start giving media interviews from tomorrow. Yesterday, Samantha lashed out at a reporter over a question on Naga Chaitanya. The reporter is said to have asked her ‘are these divorce rumours are true or else why she was heading to seek blessings from god?

It is known that Sam was spotted at Tirumala along with her movie crew on Saturday. Samantha is believed to have lashed out at him by saying, "don’t you have common sense what to to ask? This is a temple?"

She later is said to have requested privacy. Once again Samantha has refused to open up about her relationship status with Naga Chaitanya.