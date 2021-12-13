Samantha Inspired Me, Says Rashmika At Pushpa Promotions

Gorgeous beauty Rashmika Mandanna, who made her debut in Telugu with Chalo is a bright star in the Tollywood universe. She's going great guns on tje career front. She has been continuously delivering back-to-back hits at the box office.

Be it Geetha Govindam or Sarileru Neekevvaru, the actress has been entertaining the audience with a versatile choice of roles.

Now, she is coming to woo all of us with Srivalli character in Pushpa. She will be seen in a rustic avatar in the film. It is worth mentioning here that Rashmika's dream of working with Allu Arjun has come true.

In an interaction with Sakshi Post, Rashmika reminisced a moment from her debut movie Chalo pre-release event saying she always wanted to work with him.

Finally, her wish was granted with Pushpa. In the interview, Rashmika heaped praises on Bunny for his kind nature and how he motivates his colleagues without any ego.

When she was asked to share her opinion on Samantha's special song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, she was asked if she saw Samantha as a competition. Rashmika without a second thoughts, she said, "She is an established star and agreeing to perform a special song in Pushpa is really a big deal. I don't feel she is a competitor. It is Samantha's first item song, after watching it, I feel like I wouldn't mind doing it if I got a good offer," she signs off.