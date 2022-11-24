Samantha Hospitalised, Here's The Truth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is battling with myositis for a long time. It's a known fact that Samantha is unwell. Rumors are doing the rounds that Samantha has been hospitalized due to health issues.

Samantha's PR team has confirmed the news that Samantha is doing well at home. She hasn't been hospitalized and the team requested fans and the public not to believe in any fake news.

On the career front, Samantha was last seen in Yashoda. The film was directed by Hari-Harish. The film is doing well in theatres.