Samantha To Grace Koffee With Karan With Top Hero?

Samanth Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular and stylish stars in Tollywood. She stays very active on social media. After becoming a successful actor in Telugu, Samantha tried her luck in Bollywood. She also made a grand digital debut with the popular series 'The Family Man season 2'.

Samantha won accolades and appreciation for her stellar performance in The Family Man Season 2. Now, Samantha will soon be making her national TV debut with the popular celebrity talk show 'Koffee With Karan'.

As per the buzz, Samantha will be one of the guests on Koffee With Karan season 7 with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Samantha fans and the audience are eagerly waiting for Samantha's episode of Koffee With Karan. They are hoping that Karan grills her about her personal life. Will Sam open up about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya? We have to wait and watch.

In the meantime, Samantha will next be seen in Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. Both the films are likely to be released by end of this year.