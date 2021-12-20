Samantha Goes Ga Ga Over Allu Arjun's Stunning Swag in Pushpa

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the stars who never steps back to speak her mind. She did a special number in Allu Arjun's Pusha: The Rise. The movie was released in theatres on December 17 and is doing absolutely great. The film won the hearts of not only Allu Arjun's fans but also other movie lovers.

Samantha shared a picture of Allu Arjun and wrote, "This is an Allu Arjun appreciation post !!A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was fire. I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away .. Allu Arjun was that for me in Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG... Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired."

To this post, Allu Arjun reacted and thanked for the compliments. He wrote, "Thank you for your heart felt compliments dear... Touched." Here is the post.