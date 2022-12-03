Samantha To Feature In Hit 3: Deets Inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most talented stars in showbiz. It's a known fact that she has been battling Myositis. Samantha left for South Korea to undergo treatment.

The star heroine can pull off any role easily, as Yashoda proved. She made her digital debut with The Family Season 2 as well.

Netizens want Samantha to feature in HIT 3. Natural Star Nani is on cloud nine as the producer of the Adivi Sesh starring film, HIT 2. The film was released in theatres on December 2, 2022.

At the end of the climax, Hit 2 makers confirmed the third part of the film. Netizens are asking Nani to cast Samantha in HIT 3.

Also Read: Adivi Sesh's Hit 2 First Day Collection



A noted film critic suggested to Sesh that Sam should be brought in. Adivi Sesh reacted positively. Following it, Sam too responded positively. "A badass cop … sounds like fun Congratulations on your super HIT @AdiviSesh .. always cheering for you."

A badass cop … sounds like fun 😈

Congratulations on your super HIT🫶🏻 @AdiviSesh .. always cheering for you 🤗 https://t.co/qugCUzPGrb — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 2, 2022

Will Nani approach Samantha for HIT 3? We are not so sure about it. There is a hope that Samantha would be seen in HIT 3. Let's wait and see who all feature in HIT 3.