Samantha Fans Should Wait Longer For Shaakuntalam First Look Poster: Neelima Guna

Samantha Akkineni is basking in the success of her web series ‘The Family Man 2’. Recently, she made her digital debut in the web series ‘The Family Man 2’. She earned accolades and appreciation from industry colleagues, fans and general public. Samantha, we hear, has now resumed the shoot of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. Samantha fans are pleading with Shaakuntalam makers to release the first look poster from the film.

The film is directed by Guna Sekhar. Shaakuntalam will be a pan-India film and produced by Gunasekhar’s daughter Neelima Guna. Neelima Guna has informed that the wait could be a little longer for her fans with respect to the first look poster or a teaser as the unit has only just begin the second schedule of the film.

Here’s a tweet posted by Neelima Guna: