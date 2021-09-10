Samantha-Chaitanya Met Marriage Counsellor: Report

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are the cutest couple in the film industry. They used to give major relationship goals to their fans and followers. They would also often share their pictures on social media.

Over the past few days, we are hearing several reports about how all is not well between Chaitu and Samantha. They seem to be heading for a divorce as Chaitanya reportedly wants Samantha to quit films for a while to start a family. Samantha, who's going great gun on the professional front is not ready to give up her career, as per a latest report.

Akkineni family is known for encouraging talent. Besides, the entire family is in the film field and there's no way there's any truth to this kind of speculation given that the two are such brilliant actors.

Now, gossip mills are buzzing with talk that Samantha and Chaitanya even met a family counselors to sort out their differences.

Now, we like every Akkineni fan are hoping that they bury the hatchet and get back together, that is if all these rumours hold any ground. Samantha, Chaitu divorce rumors are doing the rounds for a long time now. Akkineni family hasn't reacted to any of the news so far.

Samantha also has made it clear that she would respond when the time is right. So, let's wait to hear from the horse's mouth, yeah?