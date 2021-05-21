Samantha, Chaitanya Akkineni in Nagaruna's Bangarraju?

Akkineni Nag Chaitanya and Samantha have worked together in many films such as Ye Maya Chesave, Autonagar Surya, and Majili and all of them were hits at the box office.

Now, we hear that Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are likely to reunite once again for ‘Bangarraju’. It is being said on social media that Samantha and Chaitanya have heard the script and also given their consent to the film. Yes, they have agreed to do the film. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's characters in Bangarraju are still under wraps.

Bangarraju is directed by Kalyani Krishna and it features Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna in lead roles besides Lavanya Tripathi. It is a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana, which was released in 2016. The makers are looking forward to kick starting the shoot once the pandemic situation gets back to normal.

In the meantime, Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of ‘Love Story’ which was supposed to release in April. The makers were forced to postpone the film due to the second wave of coronavirus. While Samantha's will be next seen in the web series ‘The Family Man-2’, which is set to arrive on Prime Video in a couple of days from now.