Samantha To Buy A House In Mumbai

Gorgeous actress Samantha Akkineni has come a long way in her career. She made her grand debut in Telugu with the movie 'Ye Maya Chesave' opposite Naga Chaitanya. Now, they are a real couple in life who always shell out major relationship goals for their fans.

There's no denying the fact Samantha Akkineni has given many hits in her career and has left a mark on the minds of the audience. She is known to choose her scripts wisely, all the characters of her films will surely huge impact on the audience.

News is heard that Samantha Akkineni is searching for properties in Mumbai. Yes, she is looking to buy a new house. Samantha has impressive projects in her pipelines and is making some huge cash with each arms. A source close to Samantha stated that she is very much determined to get the house at the earliest even before she gets busy with Bollywood movies.

Recently, Samantha made a digital debut with 'The Family Man-2' and Samantha stole the show with her performance in the series. She earned accolades from critics, audience, and the public alike. Post the series, Samantha seem to have got huge offers in Bollywood that's why she seems to be moving to Mumbai.