Samantha Begins Dubbing For Shaakuntalam 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam is the first theatrical release of this year. No doubt, Samantha has pinned huge hopes on the film. She would be waiting to hear the response from the audience when it is released in theatres on February 17.

We all are very much aware that Samantha's health is not well, and that she has been battling with Myositis. She has taken a break from work. Lastest, the actress has started dubbing for her upcoming film Shaakuntalam.

She shared the update via Instagram with her fans. She even added a quote, saying, "Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I'll walk myself home.-Nikki Rowe#shaakuntalam".

Check out the post.

Samantha has started dubbing for her own movie since Yashoda. Earlier, Singer Chinmayi Sripada used to dub Samantha's movies.

The film is directed by Guna Sekhar and it is financed by Dil Raju. Allu Arha will be making her Telugu debut with Shaakuntalam. Keep watching this space for all updates about the film.