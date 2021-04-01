Samantha Akkineni's New Milestone On Instagram

Tollywood Star Heroine and actress Samantha Akkineni has garnered 16 million followers on Instagram. Followers on the Oh Baby actor's Instagram handle recently crossed the 16 million mark. Samantha shared a special post in celebration.

Samantha shared her excitement through Instagram stories. She shared a snippet of her feelings in a small clip on Instagram stories. She also shared a 16 million milestone animation on her account. The clip marking the milestone shows the number 15 flying up and being replaced by number 16 with a million written under it.

Sam also shared a video story on her Instagram page and gave a peek into her mood this morning as she crossed 16 million followers on Instagram. In the video, a little girl can be seen dancing with joy and enthusiasm. Sharing the video on her story, the actor wrote, “My mood this morning,” along with a smile-emoji-in-sunglass.

Earlier in February, Samantha's Instagram page had crossed 15 million followers. The South Indian actress had also shared a video message thanking her fans on Instagram.

The actress is a busy bee when it comes to work. She has her hands full with big projects like Shakunthalam, where she is essaying the role of Shakuntala, alongside Malayalam actor Dev Mohan, who plays the role of King Dushyant. Shakuntalam is directed by Gunasekhar, and it is based on Kalidasa’s epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam.

Samantha also has a couple of Tamil films in her kitty—Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan, and a horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan.

Samantha will also be seen in the Amazon Prime Video's popular series 'The Family Man 2' marking her OTT debut in its second season. The Family Man will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video in the summer.