Samantha Akkineni Did A Favour To Allu Aravind And AHA?

Sizzling actress Samantha Akkineni is one of the bankable actresses in Tollywood. She has worked with all Telugu A-listers actors right from Mahesh Babu to Bellamkonda Srinivas. Recently, Samantha made her digital debut with ‘AHA’ celebrity talk show ‘Sam-jam’. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the entertainment industry but seems to have did a huge favor to Allu Aravind. It is being said that Samantha has agreed to host the ‘Sam-Jam’ show for a decent amount. If reports are to be believed, Samantha’s charged Rs 1.5 cr for the multiple episodes of Sam-Jam show. She charged a decent amount to help the Allu Aravind and ‘Aha’. Recently, the first episode went on aired but received mixed reactions from all quarters. Netizens claim that Sam-Jam’s is like a routine show and there’s nothing new in it to look out for the audience.

On the career front, Samantha is reading scripts but hasn’t announced anything official yet about her next project in Telugu. Currently, she is busy with the Tamil project and will next be seen in 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendhu'.

Directed and written by Vignesh Shivan, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.