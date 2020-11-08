Price of Samantha Akkineni's Saree In Bigg Boss Dasara Episode Will Shock You

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most bankable actresses in the entertainment industry. She always impresses her fans and audience with her fashion picks. She will surely shell out fashion goals to her legion of fans. Who doesn’t like Samantha fashion sense? As you all know, she will look gorgeous in any outfit. Recently, Samantha Akkineni hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 4 reality show on the occasion of Dasara. It was a huge surprise to show lovers and the audience. As you all might aware, why Samantha hosted the show the reason is Nagarjuna was out of the city and he was in Manali where had occupied with his forthcoming flick ‘Wild Dog’ shoot.

Samantha’s outfit grabbed all the eyeballs. Do you know the cost of her saree and jewellery? According to the reliable sources, Samantha saree price is believed to be Rs 48000 while coming to jewellery it could be around Rs 35 lakhs as they are originally ornaments. The total worth of Samantha’s fashion outing stands at Rs. 36 lakhs. So, if you wish to replicate Samantha Akkineni's elegant look, then you need to spend a huge sum out of your hard-earned money. We don’t know how far this news contains truth but this piece of news has become a hot topic on social media.

On the career front, Samantha last appeared in ‘Jaanu’ which is the remake of the much-acclaimed of Tamil hit ’96’. The original film featured Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in lead roles while Samantha reprise the role of Trisha in the Telugu remake ‘Jannu’. She is waiting for the release of ‘The Family Man-2’ and it marks her debut in web series.