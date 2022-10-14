Salman Khan Remuneration For Megstar Chiranjeevi's Godfather Cameo

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shares a good rapport. We can see them attending family events too.

Chiranjeevi is basking in the glory of his recent outing— Godfather, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit—Lucifer, starring Mohan Lal. Chiru's Godfather is doing incredible business at the box office, thanks to the punch dialogues and good content.

It wouldn't be a crime if we said that half of the credit goes to Salman Khan as he played a crucial cameo in Godfather. If you were wondering how much Salman Khan charged for his guest role in the movie, you have landed on the right page.

According to reports, Godfather producers offered Salman a whopping Rs 20 cr as his fee for his guest appearance in Godfather. However, we know that Bollywood actor Salman Khan is a man with a heart of gold.

The actor is said to have refused to take the cheque. Salman Khan is said to have played his role in Chiranjeevi's Godfather for free. Fans who heard this, can't stop going gaga over Bhai's kind gesture on social media. Isn't it sweet?

Meanwhile, Godfather raked in a whopping amount of Rs 100 cr plus at the worldwide box office. The film was directed by Mohan Raja. Nayanthara, Satyadev and Puri Jagannadh are also part of Godfather.