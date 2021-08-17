Salman Khan Rejects Chiranjeevi's Lucifer Telugu Remake?

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan share a good rapport. It's the dream of millions of fans to see them together in a movie. If everything had gone as per plan, Salman Khan would have shared screen space with Chiranjeevi in the movie.

Yes, what you read is right. Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up to kick start the shoot of his upcoming film 'Lucificer' which is an official remake of the Malayalam hit by the same name.

Now, rumor mills are buzz with talks that the Telugu makers reportedly approached Nayanthara and Salman Khan to play crucial roles in the film. The makers were keen to bring on board Salman Khan in the upcoming film. It is being speculated that Salman Khan seem has reportedly rejected the offer owing to his busy schedule.

The other reason behind Salman Khan's rejection is that Salman Khan was approached to reprise the role played by Prithviraj Sukumaran from the original. The screen time of Salman's role in the film wouldn't have been more than five minutes.

So analysts say that Salman Khan may have rejected the remake for this reason.

Salman Khan wants to make a grand debut in Telugu, his character in the film should be huge so it can leave an everlasting impression on the Telugu audience. There's no official confirmation from Nayanthara whether she agreed to be part of the film or not.