Salman Khan, Megastar Chiranjeevi Spotted on Sets of Godfather

Megastar Chiranjeevi's 153rd film Godfather being directed by Mohan Raja and produced grandly by Konidela Productions and Super Good Films is currently being filmed in Mumbai. Guess what, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan comes on board to play a powerful role in the movie. The actor has already joined the shoot in Mumbai and Chiranjeevi welcomed hin by offering a flower bouquet.

"Welcome aboard #Godfather , Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience. @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan ," posted Chiranjeevi. It's an eye feast to see the two legends together.

Chiranjeevi will be seen in a powerful role in the movie tipped to be a high intense political action drama. Nayanthara is playing a significant role in the movie.

Top-notch technical team is handling different crafts of the movie. Master cinematographer Nirav Shah handles the camera, while the in-form music director SS Thaman renders soundtracks. Suresh Selvarajan - the art director for many Bollywood Blockbusters - takes care of the artwork of this film.

The film is produced jointly by RB Choudary and NV Prasad, while Konidela Surekha is presenting it.