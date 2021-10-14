Salaga Twitter Review: Audience Gives Thumbs Up to Duniya Vijay Dasara Release

Duniya Vijay's Salaga released in 300 theatres across Karnataka today. The movie, which is the first directorial project of Duniya Vijay, is produced by KP Srikanth under the Venus entertainer banner.

Charan Raj has scored the music in the film which has garnered the praise of the audience.

Fans who caught up with the early shows of Duniya Vijay's Salaga have shared their reviews on the movie.

It appears that Sandalwood audience have given their thumbs up to the movie. Here's what the audience has to say about Salaga.

#Salaga Opening scenes Ella mai jumm anno thara ittu..

Second half slow aithu.. but dolly - Salaga jugalbandi maja kodutte..

Hodre frnds jothe hogi.. entertainment anthu ide..#YashBoss #KGFChapter2 @TheNameIsYash https://t.co/vBM1s9olgc — Acchu (@TheYashFC) October 14, 2021

Blown away with interval block bgm. Charan Raj🔥🔥🔥 #Salaga — Arun (KFI TALKS) (@KfiTalks) October 14, 2021

#ಸಲಗ #Salaga build up to the lead #VijayKumar in bits and pieces. Engaging BGM, witty dialogues ,Bloody screenplay. @Dhananjayaka and Achuth Kumar are realistic ! — Cine Tharanga ಸಿನಿ ತರಂಗ (@CineTharanga) October 14, 2021

#Salaga first-half review: generic story but eccentric characters, a rocking #Dhananjaya, Masthi's witty dialogues and above all, a superb Charan Raj soundtrack ensures there are no dull moments on screen. — Vivek Mysore (@mysorevivekmv) October 14, 2021