Salaga Twitter Review: Audience Gives Thumbs Up to Duniya Vijay Dasara Release

Oct 14, 2021, 11:33 IST
- Sakshi Post

Duniya Vijay's Salaga released in 300 theatres across Karnataka today. The movie, which is the first directorial project of Duniya Vijay, is produced by KP Srikanth under the Venus entertainer banner.

Charan Raj has scored the music in the film which has garnered the praise of the audience.

Fans who caught up with the early shows of Duniya Vijay's Salaga have shared their reviews on the movie.

It appears that Sandalwood audience have given their thumbs up to the movie. Here's what the audience has to say about Salaga.

Duniya Vijay
Salaga
