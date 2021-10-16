Salaga Day 2 Collections

Salaga Second Day Collections: Duniya Vijay's Salaga is doing well at the box office. On the very first day, the movie is said to have collected nearly 6 crores from all centres.

It is known that Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 hit theatres yesterday on the occasion of Dasara. The movie was to be released a day earlier, but it didn't happen, which helped boost Salaga Collections.

However, on the second day, the audience had a choice and a few opted to watch Kotigobba 3 first, thus hitting the collections of Duniya Vijay's Salaga.

As per the trade pundits, Salaga Collections on the second day took a beating because of the Kotigobba release, despite good word of mouth. Salaga's second-day collections are said to be approximately Rs. 5 crores at the box office. However, since even the critics have given a decent rating to Salaga, the movie's collection is expected to pick up in the coming days.

Salaga marks the directorial debut of Duniya Vijay. Sanjana Anand plays the female lead in the movie. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for updates.