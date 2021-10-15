Salaga First Day Box Office Collections

Duniya Vijay is on high as his recent release 'Salaga' earned glowing reviews from all quarters. Duniya Vijay and the rest of the team's hard work has been paid off as the film is doing exceptionally well at the box office. If reports are to be believed, Salaga tickets are selling like hotcakes in Karnataka.

The positive word of mouth made the audience watch the film on the first day itself because evening and night shows were completely occupied across Karnataka. Finally, Kannada audience and Duniya Vijay fans are back to theatres with large numbers.

Talking about the collections, Vijay's Salaga is said to have earned Rs 7 cr plus on opening day at the box office. Exact figures are yet to be known. We shall update area wise collection of the film, shortly.

The film is directed by actor Duniya Vijay and it marks his debut as a director. The film has been produced by KP Srikanth. Apart from Vijay, Salaga also features actors like Sanjana Anand, Dhananjay, and Nagabhushan are seen in prominent roles.