Salaga Day 5 Collections: Duniya Vijay Movie Rules Box Office

Duniya Vijay's latest release Salaga is ruling the box office. The movie, which marks the actor's directorial debut in Sandalwood, is unstoppable at the box office.

The film has set the cash registers ringing at the ticket window with audience thronging to theatres. The positive word of mouth seems to have given Salaga collections a boost.

Salaga stars Sanjana Anand as the female lead opposite Duniya Vijay while Triveni Rao, Nagabhushan and Dhananjay being seen in prominent roles. The film is running to packed theatres.

Salaga is produced by KP Srikanth. If you are curious to know how much the movie has racked up at the box office so far, here's a look at Salaga day wise collections as per trade reports.

Salaga Day 1 Collection—4.80 crore

Salaga Day 2 collections—3.10 crore

Salaga Day 3 collection—2.60 crore

Salaga Day 4 collection—2.90 crore

Salaga Day 5 collection—2.15 crore

The total India net collections of Salaga in the first weekend is said to be 15.55 crores. The movie is expected to have a successful theatrical run going by the trend.The gross collection of Salaga so far is said to be 16.80 crores. The overseas collection is said to be around 20 lakhs while the world wide box office collection is said to be Rs 17 crore.