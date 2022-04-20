Salaar Teaser To Be Out In May

The Rebel Star Prabhas starrer Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel, who is basking in the success of the recent blockbuster hit KGF 2. Prabhas also watched KGF 2 last week at Prasad Lab in Hyderabad.

The latest news we heard is that Prashanth Neel is planning to unleash the Salaar teaser in the first week of May. The film is produced by Homable Films, and the production house will surely make an official announcement regarding the teaser release date sometime next week. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady in the film.

Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam. The film failed to perform well at the box office. After Prashanth Neel's work in KGF 2, Prabhas and his fans have pinned huge hopes on Salaar. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

