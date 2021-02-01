Salaar Shoot Day 1: Shruti Haasan Selfie From Sets Goes Viral

Shruti Haasan is on cloud nine after she joined the sets of KGF director Prashanth Neel's magnum opus Salaar. The film has Prabhas in the lead role. The film is bankrolled by Hombale films.

The muhurat of Salaar was held in Hyderabad a month ago and now the shooting has begun. Both Prabhas and Shruti have joined the sets. A few video clips from the sets went viral too on the very first day of the shoot.

An excited Shruti Haasan has shared a selfie from her first day of Salaar shoot. The actress posted the picture as an instagram story and the picture has gone viral.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is also busy with the post production works of his upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2 which is one of the most awaited films of the year across India. The film has an impressive star cast including the likes of Sandalwood rocking star Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in the key roles. The movie is slated for release on July 16, 2021. The film has been made with a whopping budget of over 100 crores. KGF Chapter 1 had broken all records at the box office. Now, it remains to be seen how the sequel would do at the box office.

Prabhas on the other hand is looking forward to his next with Radha Krishna titled Radhe Shyam. The romantic flick featuring Pooja Hedge in the lead is yet to get a release date.