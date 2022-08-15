Salaar Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Rebel star Prabhas' Salaar is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film is being helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF franchise. Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner and the makers of the movie, as promised have announced the official release date of Salaar on the occasion of India’s Independence Day as promised.

The good news is that the film is all set to be released in theatres on September 28, 2023.

Check out Hombale Films tweet on Salaar's release date:

Prabhas and Salaar was trending on Social media ever since Hombale films stated they had an important announcement to make at 12:58 pm about Salaar.

Actress Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in the film and senior actor Jagapathi Babu will also be seen in a prominent role. Fans are expecting that Prashanth Neel would showcase Prabhas in never before seen avatar and expectations are riding high on Salaar.

Apart from this, Prabhas is also working on Nag Ashwin’s ‘Project K’ opposite Deepika Padukone. It will be Prabhas’ 50th film.