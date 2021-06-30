Salaar Makers Investing Huge Bucks On Prabhas' Hair Stylist

Rebel star Prabhas’ upcoming flick ‘Salaar’ has been in the news for a long time. It is one of the most awaited films by Prabhas fans and audience. The film is being directed by Prashanth Neel who rose to fame with ‘KGF: Chapter 1’.

Prashanth Neel is not leaving any stone unturned to impress the audience. He is taking extra precautions for Salaar right from the actors’ looks to the movie sets.

The latest news we hear is that Prashanth Neel brought a popular hair stylist from Bollywood for Salaar. He is going to do a complete makeover on Prabhas’ hair. The makers are reportedly investing Rs four lakhs only for Prabhas’ hairstylist.

With this, we can estimate that this is truly going to be a big-budget movie based on producers investing such a huge amount for a hairstylist.

Of course, there is no compromise when it comes to Prabhas as it will be worth every penny in return after the film release.

The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Shruti Haasan would be seen as the female lead in the film.