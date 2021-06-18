Salaar Makers Get Fancy Deal From Amazon Prime Video for Digital Rights?

It wouldn't be wrong if we said that Prabhas fans have started the countdown for his much-awaited film 'Salaar' which is still under production. After the intial round of shooting, the movie is all set to move into its second schedule.

Prabhas is gearing up to kick-start the shoot by the end of this month. The film is produced by Hombale films. Now, rumors are doing the rounds that the makers have received a fancy offer from Amazon Prime Video to sell the digital rights. If makers strike a deal with Amazon Prime Video, then there's a chance for the filmmakers to recover half of the investment amount even before the film hits theatres. However, Salaar makers may not be in a gret rush to close the deal for Digital rights as there is still a long time before they have a finished product in hand. There's no official confirmation on how much Amazon Prime makers have offered to Salaar team.

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film features Shruti Haasan as the female lead in the film. The film is scheduled to release on April 14, 2022.