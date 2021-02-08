Salaar First Schedule Wrapped Up: Prashant Neel, Prabhas Shooting At Rocket Speed

The action entertainer Prabhas' Salaar has been in the news since it's inception. The latest news we hear is Prabhas has wrapped up the first schedule of Salaar. They have kick-started the shoot in last week of January and now, they have finished the shoot.

Looks like Prabhas might be finishing all his major portions in a single take that's why the makers have completed the whole shoot in a week. Prabhas is likely to take a break from Salaar for another two weeks. He will be flying to Mumbai to join the shoot of his upcoming film 'Adipurush', which will be directed by Om Raut.

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel who rose to fame with 'KGF: Chapter-1'. Actress Shruti Haasan who is basking in the success of KRACK is all set to play a love interest of Prabhas in the film. According to reports, Shruti has been paid Rs One crore as her remuneration for the film.