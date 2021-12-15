Sakshi Post Exclusive: Pushpa The Rise First Review

The Director Sukumar and Stylish star Allu Arjun Combo is one of the successful ones in Tollywood. The duo is making a comeback to entertain Telugu audience after a long time with the much-talked film 'Pushpa'. A few days ago, the makers of Pushpa opened the advance booking lines for movie tickets across India. All the tickets of Pushpa were sold out. Expectations are riding high on the project. Thanks to the film's trailer, teaser, and posters released by the makers.

The buzz on social media doing the rounds is that Pushpa distributors have watched a few rushes of Pushpa. The first half of the film is said to be racy and teriffic. Going by the buzz about distributor's talk, Pushpa will have double the impact created by Sukumar's Rangasthalam, Allu Arjun is surely going to get a lot of laurels for his acting in Pushpa. After hearing the positive word about Pushpa, we just can't wait to watch it.

Apart from Bunny, Pushpa The Rise also features Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Samantha will be seen in a special song in Pushpa. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on December 17, 2021.

Here's the first review shared by UAE Censor Board member and film critic Umair Sandhu

First Half of #Pushpa is Racy Terrific 💥 #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17th — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) December 14, 2021