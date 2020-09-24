Saiee Manjrekar Joins Major Movie!

Mahesh Manjrekar, Marathi and Hindi film director became a popular actor in South Indian languages. After making Vasthav with Sanjay Dutt, he tried his best to make different films in Hindi but most of them failed at the box office.

Hence, he turned into an actor in Marathi Cinema and Telugu Cinema as well. He showcased his talent as a comedian as well in few films like Adhurs by turning into a comedy villain.

Now, his daughter, Saiee Manjrekar got the chance to prove herself in Telugu Cinema. She debuted alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg 3 but the movie ended up being a forgettable flop for her.

She needs to make a better impression on audiences with her new films to be able to turn into a successful actress. Hence, she waited for the right opportunity to bang on her door for many days.

Finally, she got that opportunity. She has been selected as the leading lady of Adivi Sesh's Major. The movie is being produced by Mahesh Babu on GMB Entertainment and it is based on the real life soldier, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who martyred during terrorist attacks of 26/11 on Mumbai.

Movie shoot is expected to start from next month in Hyderabad. Shobitha Dhulipala is playing another leading lady role. Sashikiran Tikka is directing the film. It is his second collaboration with Adivi Sesh after their successful,