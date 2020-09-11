Sai Tej expected a decent hit with Maruthi Dasari's Prathi Roju Pandage but the movie became a blockbuster. He decided to take up Solo Brathuke So Better, a college urban youth oriented love story as his next.

The movie is a light hearted film from the actor after heavy Chitralahari, emotional Prathi Roju Pandage films. He wants to complete a hattrick of hits with the new film.

Subbu is directing the film. Movie shoot has been wrapped up recently. Nabha Natesh and Sai Tej completed their pending work for the film. Movie couldn't release on its scheduled date due to lockdown.

Now, the producers have decided to complete the pending post production work and then ready it for theatrical or OTT release. If Indian Government gives permission to open theatres in at least Green Zones, the team wants to go for a release in those theatres first and then wait for permission to open in other areas.

If the Government decides to wait for few more days and give permission to open theatres in all areas with highly restricted occupancies, still they want to take it and release the film for nominal number of days in theatres.

The movie will be a test and an example for other films. If it gets good occupancies up to the full allowed capacity then other producers can wait for restrictions to be lifted further to have theatrical releases.

If it doesn't and producer has to depend on OTT rights, Satellite rights to recover costs, then they fear the price will drop, drastically. While the movie unit is happy that they have a film to release, they have to now decide between taking the lucrative OTT deal route and avoid theatrical scrutiny or going for the theatrical release and hope things play out for their advantage.