Sai Raam Shankar's Makeover For Oka Pathakam Prakaaram

Young and talented hero, Sai Raam Shankar is making his comeback with Oka Pathakam Prakaaram, which is billed to be a new-age action drama. The title and first look poster of the film was unveiled today.

The poster has two completely contrasting shades and Sai Raam Shankar looks dashing in both of the them. On one side, he is seen with an injury to his head, and on the other side, he is seen in a demonic look.

Oka Pathakam Prakaaram, an action drama directed by Vinod Vijayan is touted to be new-age film. The film is produced by Ravi Pachamuthu and Garlapati Ramesh. More details will be out soon.