Sai Raam Shankar, SS Murali Krishna’s Resound First Look Out

Hero Sai Raam Shankar who took some break is making comeback with a proper commercial film being directed by debutant SS Murali Krishna. Rashi Singh is playing the female lead, while Aravind Krishna will be seen in a vital role.

Today, on the occasion of Sai Raam Shankar’s birthday, title and first look poster of the movie have been unveiled. The film gets a powerful and mass-appealing title- Resound. Star directors Gopichand Malineni and Bobby have launched the first look poster and wished the entire team all the luck.

Coming to first look poster, Saai Ram Shankar can be seen sitting in a chair and smoking a beedi, after a heavy action with cops in a police station. The poster looks as powerful as the title. This indeed indicates Saai Ram Shankar’s action-packed role in the film tipped to be an out and out action entertainer.

A joint production venture of J. Suresh Reddy B Ayyappa Raju and NVN Raja Reddy, Resound will comprise an ensemble cast in important roles. It is being made under the banners of Sri Amuratha Harini Creations, Sri Saranam Ayyappa Creations and Real Reel Arrts.

Cinematography and music are handled by Saiprakash Ummadisingu and Sweekar Agasthi respectively. Sagar.u is the editor of the movie which is done with its shoot and post-production works are underway.

Cast: Sai Raam Shankar, Rashi Singh, Aravind Krishna, Posani Krishna Murali, Ajay Gosh, Kasi Vishwanath, Adhurs Raghu, Pinky (Sudeepa), Venu, Lavanya Reddy, Pawan Suresh, Raja Reddy, Yamini, Srinivas Sagar, Manivardhan etc.