Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam Makers Reject Fancy Offer From OTT?

Rana Daggubati’s forthcoming film ‘Virata Parvam’ was supposed to hit the screen in the month of April 2021. The makers of the movie have postponed the film due to the second wave of the Coronavirus.

The film has created much hype among the audience with film teaser, poster and trailer. Rana fans and audience are eagerly waiting to witness Rana’s new avatar in Virata Parvam for more than a year.

Speculations are doing the rounds that the makers of Virata Parvam are receiving fancy offers from top OTT players to sell the movie’s digital rights. The amount is likely to fetch good profit for the makers.

We have learned from our sources that, Virata Parvam makers are not preferring OTT release and they are pretty confident the content would work well in theatres. Rana and Virata Parvam makers have turned down all the OTT offers. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited at the moment.

‘Virata Parvam’ is produced by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri.