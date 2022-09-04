Sai Pallavi's Video Of Visiting Thanjavur Brihadeeswarar Temple Goes Viral

South Indian actor Sai Pallavi along with her family visited Brihadeeswarar Temple on Saturday. Brihadeeswarar Temple known as Thanjai Periya Kovil, and also called Rajarajeswaram, is a Hindu Dravidian-styled temple dedicated to Lord Shiva located on the South bank of the Cauvery river in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, India. It is one of the largest Hindu temples and is called Dakshina Meru. The temple is a part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the "Great Living Chola Temples".

The video of Sai Pallavi visiting Thanjavur Brihadeeswarar Temple is going viral. Here is the video, just give a look at it. She looked pretty in a dark hued saree.

Sai Pallavi is one of the most talented stars in the South Indian film industry. She impressed audiences with her strong acting skills. She has a huge fan following in the Southern states. She experiments with her roles and never cares about her success. She takes up challenging roles in the films and gives her 100 percent.

On the professional front, Sai Pallavi was last seen in the film, Gargi, a legal drama film written by Hariharan Raju and Gautham Ramachandran, directed by Gautham Ramachandran, and financed by Blacky, Genie & My Left Foot Productions with Sai Pallavi and Kaali Venkat in the lead roles. Music was composed by Govind Vasantha with cinematography handled by Sraiyanti and Premkrishna Akkatu and editing done by Shafique Mohamed Ali. Gargi was released on 15 July 2022 and received critical acclaim from critics.

