Sai Pallavi's Saranga Dariya Touches 200 Million Views

Director Shekhar Kammula’s film- Love Story, featuring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles was supposed to release on April 16, but was postponed as the second wave of Coronavirus hit the country. The latest news we hear is that Saranga Dariya has crossed the 200 million mark.

The song was lapped up by the music lovers for its catchy beat and Mangli's rendition of the song which added to the rustic feel. Saranga Dariya was creating records ever since it was released by the makers. Sai Pallavi nailed it in the song with her dance moves. Saranga Dariya has become the fastest song to touch the 200 million mark in no time.

The song Saranga Dariya earlier clocked 100 million views on YouTube within just one month after its release. A Telangana folk song written by Suddala Ashok Teja ran into controversy after folk singer Komali came in front of the media to declare that the song belonged to her. Komali had rendered the song 10 years ago on the TV show Rela Re where Suddala was a judge on the show. Later, the issue was cleared by Sekhar Kammula in an official statement.



The film is written and directed by Sekhar Kammula.The music has been composed by Pawan Ch, while cinematography and editing by Vijay C. Kumar and Marthand K. Venkatesh respectively.