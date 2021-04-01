Sai Pallavi Saranga Dariya Creates Record

Tollywood actress Sai Pallavi has done it again. The famous folk song from her upcoming movie Love Story starring Naga Chaitanya Akkineni has created a record on YouTube. The song Saranga Dariya sung by Maangli clocked 100 million views on YouTube within just one month after its release. Earlier, Sai Pallavi's Vachinde from Fidaa had crossed 100 million views. Sai Pallavi has captivated the audience with her dance in the Saranga Dariya song. Saranga Dariya is a Telangana folk song written by Suddala Ashok Teja and sung by Mangli.

The popular Saranga Dariya song ran into controversy after folk singer Komali came in front of the media to declare that the song belonged to her. Komali had rendered the song 10 years ago on the TV show Rela Re. Suddala was a judge on the show. Later, the issue was cleared by the Love Story director Sekhar Kammula

Last year Ala…Vaikunthapurramuloo songs Butta Bomma, Ramuloo Ramulaa video songs crossed 100 million views.